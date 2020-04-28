Lockdown blues: TTD incurs 250 crore loss

Tirupati: Not only commoners, Lord Venkateswara is also facing losses due to the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown in the nation. During the last one and half months, the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams had lost around Rs 250-crore income. The TTD lost this income from Hundi offerings, human hair sales and rents of cottages and guest houses. The TTD had fallen silent and the occasional visitors strolling the streets are wild animals from the nearby woods.

The TTD is also looking at ways to curb the maintenance expenditure in the absence of daily revenue inflows. Though the lockdown has hit the TTD income, it is not showing immediate effect on its administrative matters as it has more than Rs 2,000 crore funds in fixed deposits in various nationalised banks. The interest accrued on the funds is helping the authorities meeting its expenditure.



In fact, the TTD has now gone back on its offer of releasing Rs 1 crore to each district for 'Annadanam' to migrant labour during these harsh times.



It may be noted here that during summer holidays Srivari Hundi collections would reach Rs 3 crore on an average per day. This may go up to Rs 3.5 crore in peak summer holidays.

As per the previous records, in March and April 2019, the TTD had collected Rs 2.5 crore per day through Srivari Hundi collections. And from other sources, including the rentals of cottages, it got another Rs 2.5 crore income. Last year, every day 50,000 -70000 devotees had darshan of the Lord and offered donations to Hundi.

In addition, the hoteliers too are now requesting the TTD for exemptions or relaxation from paying rentals for at least three months due to loss of business.