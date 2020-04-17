Lockdown tightened as Kadapa declared hotspot zone

Kadapa: With Kadapa declared as 'hotspot' zone in the state, the police has tightened security arrangements for enforcing lockdown strictly in the district.



National highways passing through district into neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana wore deserted look following closure of state borders.

Meanwhile a curfew-like situation witnessed in the areas like Koti Reddy circle, YV street, RTC bus stand, old bus stand due to closure of business establishments and restriction of public movement by enforcing Section 144 in the city.

Superintendent of Police K N N Anburajan conducted a whirlwind tour in Kadapa city, Proddaturu, Yerraguntla mandals on Thursday.

Speaking to media in Proddaturu, the SP said that there was alarming situation witnessing following registration 36 positive cases in the district. He said as many as 13 persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Fathima Medical College COVID hospital, would be discharged.

The SP congratulated the victims on behalf of police administration. He appealed to corona infected people to voluntarily come forward for tests to prevent spread of the disease. Kadapa city DSP Suryanarayana, Proddaturu town DSP Sudhakar and others were present.