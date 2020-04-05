Lockdown to continue at hotspots and red zones even after April 14, in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus lockdown In Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials that the lockdown guidelines should be followed in hotspots and red zones even after April 14.

During a review meeting on COVID19 status in the State on Sunday at his camp office at Tadepalli, he asked the officials for screening in clusters in red zones and complete the testing of people who were in contact with those who returned from Tablighi Jamaat Markaz.

He discussed other issues like preventive measures, preparedness and testing of primary contacts.

Concentrate on screening the primary contacts of Delhi returnees, he said.

Tests should be done based on the door to door survey, he told the officials.

In Vizag, random tests are being done in red zones which were divided into eight clusters each and 20 samples were taken from each cluster and they turned out to be negative, the officials informed the Chief Minister.

All government and private hospitals should have isolation wards, the Chief Minister said adding that we have towards setting up testing labs in every district and upgrading the existing ones.

Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Goutam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary Medical and Health Jawahar Reddy and officials were present during the review meeting.