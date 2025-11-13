Lokesh aims for $1-trn investments in 5 years

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious target to attract one trillion dollars in global and domestic investments in five years, announced Nara Lokesh, Minister for HRD and Information Technology.

Addressing an international press conference here ahead of the CII Partnership Summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14–15, Lokesh outlined the state’s investment-driven growth vision, employment focus, and governance reforms that are positioning Andhra Pradesh as India’s next economic powerhouse.

Lokesh revealed that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has already secured $120 billion investments within just 16 months, reflecting the government’s commitment to stability, transparency, and investor confidence. “These are not symbolic MoUs. They represent real, on-ground projects that are generating jobs and transforming regional economies,” he stated.

Underscoring the state’s employment-led development strategy, Lokesh said the government’s top priority is to create two million new jobs within five years. “Every policy we design is anchored in job creation and skill development,” he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh’s youth-centric policies are attracting marquee global investors.

Lokesh credited the state’s success to its innovative governance model - the ‘Speed of Doing Business’. “In today’s economy, agility is everything. Even a month’s delay can alter investment plans. Andhra Pradesh ensures projects move from intent to implementation at record pace,” he emphasised.

According to him, this proactive approach has drawn leading firms such as TCS, Cognizant, and several hospitality and tourism majors, further cementing the state’s reputation as a preferred destination for investors. Andhra Pradesh also aims to add 50,000 hotel rooms within three years, being one of the first states to grant industry status to tourism.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s leadership under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh said the state operates as a ‘double-engine bullet-train government’ aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision. “Our target is to transform Andhra Pradesh into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047 through transparent governance and visionary policymaking,” he added.

The upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam will feature 48 sessions, including 27 technical discussions and 11 state forums, with participation from 300 delegates across 45 countries, including G20 members and 12 global organizations. During the summit, the state will formalise 410 investment agreements worth $120 billion, expected to generate 750,000 employment opportunities, alongside groundbreaking ceremonies for projects totaling Rs 2.7 lakh crore. Lokesh said: “Healthy competition among Indian states strengthens India’s growth story. Under Chief Minister Naidu’s leadership, Andhra Pradesh is moving toward its trillion-dollar investment vision - a future built on innovation, inclusion, and sustainable industrial growth through a cluster-based development model.”