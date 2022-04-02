Lokesh alleges YSRCP 'land grab' at Pattikonda

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday condemned the ruling YSRCP leaders for 'encroaching' land belonging to an elderly couple in Pattikonda in Kurnool district.

He said YSRCP Pattikonda MLA Kangati Sridevi's benami Atikelagunda Babi Reddy was involved in the encroachment of 8.25 acre land in survey numbers 115, 116 and 117. In a statement here, Lokesh termed it as a serious crime on the part of the MLA's benami Babi Reddy to straightaway get the disputed land registered in his name. In addition to this, Babi Reddy had committed another serious offence by starting construction in this land. The TDP leader said the aged couple, Murali Mohan Goud and Jaya Devi, came to the Kurnool collectorate and staged a protest at the Gandhi statue there.

The helpless couple accused the MLA's benami of threatening and intimidating them. They were also receiving death threats.

Lokesh called it 'inhuman' on the part of the ruling YSRCP leaders to grab the lands belonging to an aged couple. When they questioned the land grab, the YSRCP leaders were issuing life threats, which showed the extremes to which the ruling party's land mafia activities were reaching. He demanded the police to register a case against Babi Reddy and take stringent action against the land mafia that was involved in the encroachment of the elderly couple.