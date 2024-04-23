Lokesh asserts ‘Chandrababu brand’ will bring industries

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh underscored the absence of any significant industrial progress in Mangalagiri area despite the YSRCP being in power for the last five years. Chandrababu Naidu's brand image would only bring industries as it is a unique advantage for Andhra Pradesh, he asserted.



During an interaction with residents of Kaja village as part of his election campaign, Lokesh asserted that he has actively worked towards the advancement of the Mangalagiri constituency.

He cited the establishment of a BPO company providing 150 jobs and various other development initiatives funded personally by him, despite his defeat in the previous elections from Mangalagiri.

He accused the families of sitting MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and YSRCP MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao of neglecting the development of the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency over the past 25 years.

"I have undertaken 29 welfare programmes over the years in Mangalagiri, focusing extensively on constituency development. What have Murugudu Hanumantha Rao and Alla Ramakrishna Reddy done for this constituency in their 25-year tenure?" Lokesh said.