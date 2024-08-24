Lokesh assures quick resolution of people’s problems

Vijayawada: Minister for Human Resources, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Friday assured to resolve people’s grievances on a war-footing.

The Minister was speaking after receiving grievances from people on the 30th consecutive day of the Praja Darbar on Friday.

People from all corners of the State attended the Praja Darbar and brought their problems to the notice of Lokesh. The Minister assured all of them that he will initiate urgent measures to solve their problems.

Sheik Kasimbi of Yerrabalem in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency appealed to Lokesh to provide her employment in Anna Canteen and also sanction pension for her husband who is suffering from prolonged illness. D Aruna Kumari of China Kakani requested the Minister to sanction a housing unit for her as she has been living in a rented house since long.

A physically challenged person A Rama Rao from Undavalli who is a graduate made an appeal to Lokesh to provide employment and also sanction a house. The Minister assured all of them that measures would be taken to help them soon.

Tirlangi Lakshmi of Fazilbaghpet in Srikakulam district submitted a memorandum to Lokesh stating that her land, which has been under her ownership since long, has been included in the prohibitory category. She requested that her land be taken out of this category and issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) to her. Timescale employees of Telugu and Sanskrit Academy wanted job guarantee for them and continuation of the house rent allowance (HRA) along with the city compensatory allowance (CCA).

Several others too brought their personal problems to the notice of the IT and Electronics Minister, who promised to take all possible measures to resolve them at the earliest possible time.