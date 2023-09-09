Live
Just In
Lokesh, Bhuvaneswari meet Chandrababu at SIT office
Highlights
Kunchanapalli (Guntur): Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife Chandrababu Naidu and son Lokesh along with Nandamuri Ramakrishna arrived at the SIT office here late on Saturday evening to meet the TDP president.
The police allowed them into the office.
Police said that only family members would be allowed to go inside and meet Chandrababu Naidu.
Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was not given permission to meet Chandrababu and Pawan dropped the idea to come to Vijayawada.
