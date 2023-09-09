  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh, Bhuvaneswari meet Chandrababu at SIT office

Lokesh, Bhuvaneswari meet Chandrababu at SIT office
x
Highlights

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife Chandrababu Naidu and son Lokesh along with Nandamuri Ramakrishna arrived at the SIT office here late on Saturday evening to meet the TDP president.

Kunchanapalli (Guntur): Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife Chandrababu Naidu and son Lokesh along with Nandamuri Ramakrishna arrived at the SIT office here late on Saturday evening to meet the TDP president.

The police allowed them into the office.

Police said that only family members would be allowed to go inside and meet Chandrababu Naidu.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was not given permission to meet Chandrababu and Pawan dropped the idea to come to Vijayawada.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X