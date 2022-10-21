Lokesh calls upon BCs to wage united struggle for empowerment

Amaravathi: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh called upon all sections of Backward Classes (BCs) to wage a united fight for their empowerment. Addressing the conveners of BC Empowerment Committee at the party headquarters here on Thursday, Lokesh said that BCs are meting out injustice in YSRCP rule and facing various kinds of harassment. To fight against this tyrannical attitude, all the communities in BCs should join hands and wage a united fight, he told the Empowerment Committee conveners.

Lokesh wanted the panel conveners to ensure that all the sections in BC communities be given proper importance. "The community-based problems should be studied and proper solutions should be found to resolve them," he told at the meeting in which TDP State unit president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, party BC cell president cell Kollu Ravindra, former MLC TD Janardhan and senior leader Duvvarapu Rama Rao were present on the occasion.

The TDP general secretary stated that the credit of empowering BCs goes entirely to former CM late NT Rama Rao, who was inspired by Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. It was TDP that created reservations for BCs in local bodies elections, he added. Chandrababu Naidu, who succeeded late NTR, religiously followed him and initiated several measures for the uplift of the BCs, he reminded.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who termed BCs as back bones, had later backstabbed them and conspired to remove them from the positions they were holding earlier, Lokesh alleged.

False cases were foisted against the leaders of this community like Atchannaidu, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, he pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, Atchannaidu said that several programmes were implemented during TDP regime for the uplift of BCs, both economically and politically. Besides extending loans for self-employment, 34 per cent seats were allotted for BCs in local body polls to see to it that they grow politically, he added.

The TDP government during its tenure had set up one residential school for each Assembly segment but Jagan Mohan Reddy, after coming to power, destroyed the entire system and even discontinued Adarana scheme besides slashing the percentage in reservations for them, the TDP State unit president stated. The corporation system has totally collapsed in YSRCP rule, he said and stated that it is only the TDP that extended maximum assistance for BCs.

Party BC cell president Kollu Ravindra said that the Jagan's government has deceived BCs. The CM, who made several promises to BCs before coming to power, now neglecting to take any measures for their welfare, he alleged. In fact, Jagan is adopting an oppressive attitude towards BCs, he observed.