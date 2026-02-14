Lokesh claims Rs 4,064 crore dues left by previous regime

Amaravati: Tempersr an high and a sharp exchange of words ensued in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Friday as HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Leader of the Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana clashed over the quantum of fee reimbursement arrears left unpaid by the previous regime, with Lokesh alleging that arrears totaling Rs 4,064.59 crore were “inherited” from the previous regime, prompting YSRCP members to stage a walkout.

Responding to criticism by YSRCP that the National Democratic Alliance government had failed to clear pending fee reimbursement dues, Lokesh asserted that. “If the YSRCP is sincere, we are ready for a discussion. It is not right to level allegations and walk out,” the Minister said, adding that walkouts had become a “fashion” for the opposition party. Giving a break-up, Lokesh said the dues inherited included Rs 683.1 crore for quarter 4 of 2020–21 and Rs 1,753.98 crore for Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2023–24. He maintained that Rs 645 crore remained unpaid at the time of the change in government and offered to table the related data in the House.Botsa strongly objected to Lokesh’s statement and challenged the Minister to substantiate the claim of Rs 4,000 crore plus arrears under the previous regime. He contended that only two installments were pending during the YSRCP tenure and accused the NDA government of weakening the education system. “Call the officials and place the records before the House. Let the facts come out,” Botsa said. YSRCP MLC Bharat alleged that fee dues under the present NDA coalition had risen to nearly Rs 8,500 crore, of which only about Rs 700 crore had been cleared. Another member, Chandrasekhar Reddy, said infrastructure improvements undertaken during the previous regime under Nadu-Nedu should be continued.

Lokesh countered that 70,000 students had enrolled additionally in government junior colleges under the current administration and said mid-day meals and textbook distribution had been revived.

As tempers flared, YSRCP members walked out in protest, with the Minister reiterating that the government was ready for a thorough debate on the issue.