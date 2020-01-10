Lokesh demands resignation of YSRCP MLAs from districts around Amaravati

Ongole: The general secretary of Telugu Desam Party Nara Lokesh demanded the YSR Congress Party MLAs from the West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts to resign to their seats and support Amaravati or they would not be able to roam on the roads in the region. Lokesh, TDP Andhra Pradesh President Kala Venkata Rao, Prakasam TDP President Damacharla Janardhana Rao, MLA Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy and former MP Sriram Malyadri and other TDP leaders visited the house of the deceased ETV Bharat journalist Veeragandham Sandeep and consoled his family members. The TDP leaders assured that they would offer monetary support to the family of the journalist and demanded the government to announce an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a permanent job to his family members.

Speaking at the house of Sandeep, Lokesh said that the government is not recognizing the Jai Amaravati movement going on in the capital area for the last 24 days, but using police force to silent the agitators. He said that Sandeep lost his life due to suffocation while the police try to arrest the protesting leaders in Ongole. He said that the government is not responding to the deaths of 13 people, for the Amaravati, but using lathis against the farmers and women going to temples in the capital area. He said that the ministers and MLAs of the YSRCP are trying to provoke farmers by moving in front of them and making fun of the Jai Amaravati movement and calling the farmers and farmworkers as paid artists. He suspected that they would call the media covering the protests also paid media soon, but don't see the movement boiling from Srikakulam to Uttarandhra and demanding one capital, Amaravati.