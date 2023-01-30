Lokesh has no moral right to conduct Yuva Galam: Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Kadapa (YSR District): District in-charge minister Audimulapu Suresh on Monday said TDP general secretary N Lokesh has no moral right to conduct Yuva Galam as he not an MLA or even a public representative.

Addressing a press conference after participating a slew of programmes in the district on Monday, the minister recalled Lokesh became minister from backdoor entry as he unable to win in the direct elections. It is highly impossible for the TDP to come to power as it lost the public confidence, he pointed out.

Responding to TDP's proposed electoral alliance with Jana Sena Party(JSP), the minister said that it will not yield any positive results as people of the state are determined to vote for YSRCP second time in the coming elections. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that no one in the party prepared to accept the leadership of Nara Lokesh.

To prove TDP's existence, he said that Lokesh launched padayatra in the name of Yuva Galam. As part of preventing the entry of Nandamuri family into politics, under guidance of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh resumed Padayatra, Basha said.