Lokesh inaugurates renovated library

Guntur: Minister for Education Nara Lokesh inaugurated the renovated model public library at a cost of Rs 1.72 crore at Sivalayam in Mangalagiri on Thursday. The library was originally founded in 1986 under the leadership of former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao and former minister late MSS Koteswara Rao as the Telugu Vignana Samachara Kendram.

The facility has now been upgraded under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and through the initiative of Lokesh. The library was renovated with the funds given by Guntur District Mineral Fund, AT Technology Services, Novo Insurance Broking Services PVT Ltd under the Corporate Social Responsibility.

The ground floor houses children’s reading room, play area, newspaper & magazine section, book reading room, senior citizens’ reading area, public reading area and refreshment zone.

The first floor includes two teaching halls, a study room, competitive exam & skill development reading area, digital library and a digital resource centre.

Lokesh visited the commemorative plaque installed by late NT Rama Rao in 1986 and took a selfie at the spot.

He inspected all the facilities, issued instructions to officials, interacted with the public, received petitions and posed for photographs. Later, he unveiled NTR and MSS Koteswara Rao statues at Atmakur and paid tributes to them. Later, Lokesh inaugurated Noor Masjid at RTC Bus Depot in Mangalagiri Town. Speaking on this occasion, he urged people to become partners in the development of AP.