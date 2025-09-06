Lokesh meets PM Modi, seeks enhanced support for AP

Amaravati: Minister for HRD, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, seeking enhanced central support for investment and developmental initiatives in the state. During the meeting, Minister Lokesh thanked the Prime Minister for approving the Advanced System in Package Technologies Pvt Ltd’s (ASIP) semiconductor unit for Andhra Pradesh, calling it a significant milestone for the State's industrial growth.

He urged the Centre to continue its cooperation in establishing IT and electronics units and highlighted the state’s potential to create jobs and boost the local economy.

Lokesh explained to PM Modi about the educational reforms being implemented by the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh. He outlined measures aimed at raising academic standards and improving learning outcomes, and sought the Prime Minister's guidance, particularly in advancing higher education.

Lokesh praised the Union government’s recent "next-gen GST reforms," stating they would provide significant relief to middle-class families and provide a boost for small businesses in the state. He thanked the Union government for its efforts, which he said would lead to increased savings for the middle class in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh highlighted that, since the formation of the coalition government in the state, numerous welfare and developmental programs have been successfully launched with the Centre's support over the past 15 months. The Minister reiterated Andhra Pradesh's dedication to contributing to the realisation of the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Prime Minister assured Lokesh that the Centre would provide full cooperation to support Andhra Pradesh's growth and development.

Meanwhile, Lokesh presented the Prime Minister with a coffee table book on the "Yogandhra" celebrations.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Modi participated in 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21. As a part of the celebrations, he performed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) along with more than three lakh people at R.K Beach.