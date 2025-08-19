Lokesh meets Union Ministers seeking push for AP projects

New Delhi: Information Technology and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh called on several Union ministers here on Monday highlighting development priorities of the state as well as pressing problems. He met with Union Ministers JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jai Shankar and Nirmala Sitharaman during his whirlwind visit in New Delhi.

In his meeting with Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda, Lokesh highlighted the severe urea shortage in the state during the ongoing Kharif season and requested immediate allocation of the fertilizer. Nadda assured that 29,000 MTs of urea would be allotted by August 21.

In a separate meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lokesh pushed for fast-track approvals of major highway expansions and urban mobility projects of AP. Central to the discussion was the Kuppam-Hosur-Bengaluru greenfield highway, which would be 56 km long entailing an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. He also sought immediate widening of NH-65 (Kanuru-Machilipatnam, 59.8 kilometres). On urban infrastructure, Lokesh reiterated the state's request for integrated double-decker flyovers with Metro corridors along NH-16. He sought support also for the 50-km Vijayawada Eastern Bypass to ease traffic congestion.

During his meeting with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Lokesh strongly pitched for expediting the BPCL refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Ramayapatnam. The Rs 95,000-crore project, to be set up on 6,000 acres, is expected to generate over 5,000 direct jobs and accelerate industrialisation.

Lokesh met with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal seeking central support for critical maritime infrastructure and port-led development projects in the state. A key point of discussion was the Dugarajapatnam Major Port project. The port, which is planned to be built on 2,000 acres with a Rs 3,500 crore central investment, is expected to include a shipbuilding and repair hub.

In his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Lokesh pushed for stronger diaspora engagement, showcasing Andhra Pradesh's vibrant diaspora of over 3.5 million. He pointed out that Telugu people in the US have a per capita income of US $ 126,000, far surpassing the American average of USD 70,000. He pitched for Central support in setting up an AI Centre of Excellence and a Data City in Visakhapatnam.

Lokesh met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also. While expressing birthday wishes, he thanked her for the Centre’s generous financial assistance after the coalition government came to power. He appealed for continued support for various new projects in the state and briefed her on progress achieved over the past 14 months.