Lokesh releases novel written by visually-impaired woman

Mangalagiri: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh on Friday released the novel ‘Cheyi Veedani Chelimi’ written by Chintakrindi Saijyothi, a visually-impaired writer from Mangalagiri. Saijyothi, accompanied by her family, met the minister at his Undavalli residence, where the book was formally released.

Despite being visually impaired, Saijyothi has emerged as a writer of notable talent by effectively using voice-input technology on her mobile phone to create literary works. Writing under the pen name ‘Chaithrashree,’ she earlier published a poetry collection titled ‘Kavithanjali,’ along with novels such as ‘Manchutakina Prema’ and ‘Evaru Athanu.’ She has also authored several socially conscious short stories that reflect contemporary issues.

Saijyothi is currently working as a junior assistant at Nuthakki High School. Her journey of overcoming physical challenges through determination and creativity has made her a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

Congratulating the author, minister Lokesh praised her courage, perseverance, and literary contribution. He said her achievements stand as a powerful example of how determination and technology can help overcome limitations. The Minister wished her continued success and encouraged her to achieve greater milestones in the field of literature.

Padmashali Welfare and Development Corporation chairman Nandam Abaddayya, TTD Board Member Tammisetti Janaki Devi, along with family members and well-wishers of the author also attended the programme.