Lokesh sets July launch for IBM quantum system in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has locked in a July 2026 delivery timeline for South Asia’s most powerful quantum computer, with IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh announcing at the World Economic Forum that an IBM Quantum System Two with a 133-qubit Heron processor will be commissioned in Amaravati in partnership with IBM and TCS.

Addressing the WEF conference on Skills & Collaboration: Accelerating Quantum Innovation, Lokesh said the system will anchor India’s first dedicated Quantum Valley Tech Park, spread across 50 acres in the capital region. The park will combine industry-embedded research centres, global quantum labs, and joint PhD and post-doctoral programmes designed to accelerate real-world deployment rather than purely academic research.

The state has set clear execution milestones. Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh aims to test 100 quantum algorithms by January 2026 and deliver 100 quantum use cases by August 15, 2026, spanning enterprise, public services, and deep-tech applications. The programme aligns with India’s Rs 6,000-crore National Quantum Mission covering computing, communication, sensing, and advanced materials. India already ranks second globally in the number of learners enrolled on IBM’s quantum platforms, Lokesh said, giving the country a strong foundation for workforce scaling. Andhra Pradesh plans to build that advantage through a three-phase quantum skills pipeline.

The first phase targets quantum literacy for one million people, covering fundamentals of quantum mechanics, algorithms, and computing. A parallel programme will train 54,000 learners through Wiser, with women accounting for 51 per cent of participants drawn from engineering, science, and physics backgrounds.

The second phase focuses on industry-ready talent across quantum software, hardware, sensing, and communications, with applied training and NPTEL-aligned courses delivered in collaboration with industry. The third phase, aligned with NITI Aayog priorities, aims to create 100,000 developers, including advanced researchers, startup founders, and system builders, through National Quantum Mission hubs and the Amaravati Quantum Valley.

Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is also establishing quantum reference and testing facilities, along with hardware manufacturing and assembly capabilities, with the explicit goal of manufacturing and exporting quantum computers from Amaravati. The State is inviting co-development partnerships with global OEMs under a dedicated State Quantum Mission policy aligned with national objectives. Citing the MIT Quantum Index 2025, Lokesh pointed out that global demand for quantum skills has nearly tripled since 2018, while qualified professionals remain scarce. Andhra Pradesh, he said, intends to convert that gap into a long-term strategic advantage through execution-driven partnerships.