Raptadu: Lokesh slams 'anti-industry' policy of YSRCP govt

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh was given a rousing reception by ex-minister Paritala Sunitha, her son Paritala Sriram and hundreds of party workers when he entered Raptadu constituency from Penukonda on Thursday. Lokesh was elated at the tremendous response he got in the Raptadu constituency. Addressing a large gathering here, Lokesh lashed out at the YSRCP government and its 'anti-industry' policy leading to the exit of apparel major Jockey group from Raptadu. The company was forced to change its plans due to YSRCP leaders demands for mamools from the industrial group, he alleged.





The people of Raptadu were deprived of jobs and livelihoods as many who gave their lands for the project neither got jobs nor were their lands returned resulting in loss of livelihoods to the displaced farmers, he said. After the YSRCP took over reins of the government, not a single new industrial project has come to the state. On the other hand, projects approved by the then TD government were neutralised by the corrupt regime of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.





Later, addressing a meeting of Jockey project displaced farmers, Lokesh assured to do justice to them by bringing new industrial projects or else would return their lands to them. He would also compensate for loss of livelihoods to them. He appealed to them not to get disheartened but wait for the return of TD government. Lokesh walked 12 km stopping at several villages where women gave a grand reception to him by applying tilak on his forehead. A large number of women and youth lined up in the 12 km route and showered affection on Lokesh. Elated at the grand reception everywhere, he promised to bring back TDP rule by exposing the misrule of Jagan Mohan Reddy.