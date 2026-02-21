Lokesh slams Jagan over Srivari photo

Amaravati: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday launched a sharp attack on former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of insulting religious sentiments during the controversy in the Legislative Council.

Speaking at the Assembly media point, Lokesh alleged that Jagan had committed “a great crime to cover up the great sin committed against Lord Venkateswara.” He accused the YSRCP leadership of lacking devotion and disregarding Hindu sentiments.

Referring to the protests by YSR Congress Party MLCs inside the Legislative Council, Lokesh alleged that they had committed a serious offence by holding photographs of Venkateswara while wearing footwear.

He further criticised them for allegedly discarding the deity’s photographs inside the House before leaving, calling the act unforgivable. “Jagan, do not mess with Venkanna Swamy,” Lokesh said, in a pointed warning to the former chief minister.