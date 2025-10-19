Lokesh to visit Australia to promote AP at global forums

Amaravati: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh will be in Australia between October 19 and 24 at the invitation of the Australian government under its Special Visits Program.

The high-profile visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the state and Australia in the fields of higher education, skills, and technology, while also promoting the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

Australian High Commissioner Philip Green had extended the invitation, praising Andhra Pradesh’s progress in human resource development and digital innovation.

During his visit to Oz, Lokesh will meet senior government officials, business leaders, and university representatives across Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Melbourne.

Lokesh will begin his tour in Sydney, where he will address the Telugu Diaspora Meeting and visit the University of New South Wales and the TAFE NSW campus with Australian Skills Minister Andrew Gilles. He will also attend a CII Partnership Summit roadshow at the NSW Parliament House.

While visiting Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Lokesh will visit Griffith University, participate in the Queensland Trade and Investment Roundtable, and hold talks on sports infrastructure collaboration. In Melbourne, he will meet Victorian Ministers Ben Carroll and Danny Pearson, visit the University of Melbourne, and explore industry partnerships with Treasury Wine Estates in Yarra Valley.

On the final day, Lokesh will attend an international education roundtable hosted by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, before returning to Hyderabad.