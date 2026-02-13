Lokesh vows action on college affiliation lapses

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh assured that strict action will be taken if evidence of irregularities in granting permissions to colleges under Adikavi Nannayya University is submitted to the government.

Responding in Assembly to a question raised by Rajanagaram MLA Battula Balarama Krishna, the Minister stated that the MLA had earlier submitted a representation on the issue. “If details of colleges that obtained affiliation by violating norms are provided, we will certainly initiate action,” Lokesh said.

The minister noted that each university currently follows a different procedure for granting affiliations. To address this inconsistency, the coalition government is working towards introducing a Unified Act to standardise the system.

He added that steps are being taken to streamline the affiliation process by introducing digitalization, geotagging, and mandatory uploading of photographs and videos through an online system. “We will soon frame comprehensive guidelines and initiate the process of appointing a new Executive Council,” he said.

Earlier, MLA Balarama Krishna described Adikavi Nannaya University as a prestigious institution with over 400 affiliated colleges. He alleged that during the previous government’s tenure, large-scale irregularities took place.

Colleges were reportedly granted permissions without adequate infrastructure or staff, allegedly in exchange for bribes. In some cases, a single faculty member was shown as working in five to six colleges to secure approvals, he claimed.

The MLA further alleged collusion between university officials and members of the executive council, stating that the council, appointed during the previous regime, supported irregular practices. He also raised concerns over incomplete infrastructure projects such as the indoor stadium and swimming pool, despite substantial bills being drawn.

Additionally, he alleged irregularities in examination fee payments, including duplication of demand drafts submitted by multiple colleges with the same number. He urged the minister to take stringent action and ensure transparency and accountability in the university’s functioning