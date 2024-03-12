Lokesh warns biased officials of action

Anantapur-Tadipatri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh warned the officials with a dubious record taking political sides and harassing political opponents of action against them within 100 days of TDP coming to power. A judicial inquiry would be conducted and those found guilty will be terminated from jobs and sent to jail, he said.

Addressing meetings of party workers at Anantapur and Tadipatri as part of Sankaharavam here on Monday in his final leg of his tour in the undivided district, Lokesh said that fear of defeat and insecurity are writ large on the faces of the Chief Minister and other leaders.

Showing his ‘red book’ at the Shankaravam at the PVK College grounds in the town, Lokesh warned that his book contained names and information of all such officials and YSRCP leaders with a dubious record and if the TDP government came to power, the guilty will not be spared, he warned.

He launched a tirade against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government for keeping his father in jail for 53 days on charges of swindling Rs 3,000 crore of skill development funds. Unable to show any proof they scaled down the alleged scam to Rs 275 crore and now they further brought it down to Rs 25 crore saying that the amount had gone into the TDP account. So much for their accusations, he added sarcastically.

“They filed 22 such cases against me and several party leaders and ordinary party workers too,” he maintained. If the party came to power all politically motivated cases would be withdrawn, he assured.

He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is getting scared of the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP alliance and it is clearly visible through his feelings.

Addressing his ongoing Sankharavam meeting at Tadipatri, Lokesh felt that the facial expressions of Jagan Mohan Reddy clearly reflect the fact that he is afraid of the tie-up among the three parties. Fondly recalling the support extended by the people of Anantapur which elevated the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, to the post of Chief Minister of the state, Lokesh said that he is fortunate enough to address the people from this land that he treats very holy.

Well aware of the fact that people will not attend the Sidhham meeting of the YSRCP held on Sunday, the organisers managed some pictures with green-mat and through drone, but Jagan seems to be afraid of even the drone, he remarked. The time of the YSRCP is over and Jagan started counting his days, he said.

Terming Jagan as a white-collar criminal, Lokesh said that the case study on the criminal records of Jagan is available even at Stanford University. Discussions and debates are on in foreign countries as to how such persons are getting elected, he added.

Observing that Mr Jagan has miserably failed to fulfil any of the promises that he has made to the people, Lokesh asked as to why the Group-2 notification is released just a few days before the elections. Those who have taken coaching for various competitive examinations spending lakhs of rupees are feeling totally insecure, he felt.

Asking the youth not to get disappointed as the coming TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP government will fill up all the vacant posts besides providing employment opportunities to them through other ways. Stating that he has undertaken pada yatra for 3,132 km in state, he said he has come to know the problems being faced by various sections during his pada yatra.

Recalling that the TDP-BJP had formed the government in 2014, Lokesh said that the Muslims felt fully secure during that time and never there were any kind of attacks on Muslims. Three leaders from the Muslim community represented the TDP in Parliament, Mr Lokesh said and made an appeal to the community not to trust the YSRCP leaders.

Local TDP constituency in-charge Prabhakar Chowdary and Jana Sena district president T C Varun spoke on the occasion hailing the leadership of Lokesh.

At Tadipatri, local TDP candidate J C Ashmith Reddy spoke on the occasion hailing the alliance of TDP-JSP combine as a symbol of victory. He spoke on the historic necessity of TDP alliance coming to power under the able leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.

J C Prabhakar Reddy, municipal chairman, Ex-MP J C Diwakar Reddy and Pawan Reddy were present.

Huge crowds thronged the Sankaravam meetings in Anantapur and Tadipatri. The massive response observers say is an indication of the yellow wave sweeping the state.