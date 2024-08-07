Lokesh worships Kanaka Puttalamma

Live
Highlights
Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh performed special puja to Goddess Kanaka Puttalamma at Pedakonduru of Duggirala mandal on Tuesday.
Guntur: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh performed special puja to Goddess Kanaka Puttalamma at Pedakonduru of Duggirala mandal on Tuesday. Later, he interacted with the villagers.
Speaking on the occasion, he assured he will try to develop infrastructure in the constituency and speed up development.
He promised that he will keep up his election promises and solve the problems of the people. He further said that the doors of his house are always open for the people of the constituency.
