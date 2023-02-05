  • Menu
Lokesh worships Kanipakam lord

Highlights

TDP National Secretary N.Lokesh Babu has visited Kanipakam Temple on Sunday where he was given rousing reception by TDP activists

Chittoor: TDP National Secretary N.Lokesh Babu has visited Kanipakam Temple on Sunday where he was given rousing reception by TDP activists. During his ongoing Padayathra in Irala mandal , he visited the temple and offered prayers to Lord Varasiddi Vinayakaswamy. Temple Trust board chairman A.Mohana Reddy and the members avoided of taking part in the event. Temple Executive Officer A.Venkatesh has received Lokesh and offered Prasadam and Seshavasthram besides Vignesh Photo.



News

Company

Entertainment

All News

