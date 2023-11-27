Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padayatra gets massive response

Razole: TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh's 'Yuvagalam' padayatra resumed on Monday after a long break of two and a half months. At Podalada in Rajolu Constituency of East Godavari District, the first step was taken again in the padayatra at 10.19 am. People flocked to the trip which started with redoubled enthusiasm.

People came like a tsunami to the public meeting held at the Tatipaka Center. The surroundings were crowded with people from all over Konaseema. TDP and Jana Sena activists also participated in solidarity.

Speaking on this occasion, Lokesh made it clear that even though six cases were filed against him, he did not back down. He made it clear that no matter how many obstacles are created, the youth cannot stop the padayatra. He said that if Chandrababu is sent to jail, his padayatra will stop. In the end, Anna canteen was criticized. He charged that they could not show even a single evidence in the skill account.

He expressed anger that Chandrababu was jailed for 53 days by managing the systems. Ministers have been warned that their countdown has begun. He said that he is standing here because he has not done anything wrong. He warned that he will take the responsibility of paying as many cases as he wants, including interest, after coming to power.

Highlights of Lokesh's speech

* Crisis and struggles are not new to TDP. From NTR to Chandrababu faced many crises.

* We have the courage to face difficulties and fight.

* The war has begun. Expiry date fixed for Psycho Jagan.

* Three months, packed up to the psycho asylum in three months.

* You must forgive me for giving 79 days break to Yuvagalam padayatra.

* With the blessings of that Venkateswara Swami I started the Yuvagalam Padayatra on 27th January.

* No breaks for the youth.. No week off, no Saturday, no Sunday.

* Being in public for 209 days.

* Walked 2,853 kilometers in 10 joint districts.

* Conducted many face-to-face meetings with farmers, youth, women, Muslims, BCs, SCs, STs, traders, IT professionals, construction workers, lawyers, transport sector representatives, auto drivers, RMPs and learned their problems. As soon as TDP-Jana Sena comes to power, their problems will be solved.

* I have given special assurances to mark every hundred kilometers of padayatra.

* Youth has become public.

* From the first day I started the padayatra, Psycho Jagan made sketches to stop me.

* He sent the police, he sent the child psychos. However, we will not stop. No man was born who could stop the voice of NTR who said, "My mic was stolen". If you advance, it's a march... if you block it, it's an invasion.

* He filed cases against the volunteers, filed cases against the leaders, filed cases against me, but the youth did not stop.

* Finally, this psycho Jagan arrested our Lord Chandrababu and stopped the Yuvagalam padayatra.

* Psycho Jagan is afraid even if he sees his own mother or sister.

* In the Skill case, earlier they said corruption of 3 thousand crores, then again said only 370 crores, now they say 27 crores. It is said that they have also entered the party account.

* Truth won in the High Court. Anyone who has read the copy of the bail order will understand how Jagan destroyed the systems.

* Chandrababu himself will not leave me if I make a mistake.

* Finally, the ministers said that they will file cases against my mother Bhuvanamma and my wife Brahmani and arrest them. It is my responsibility to instill fear in those ministers.

* Pawan Kalyan was prevented from entering the state. However, our struggle did not stop.

* I salute all those who participated in the movement and won the truth.

* Do you know who the jailer is? Chandrababu. Your palm will be removed. Make sure to write it down.

* During the cold season, the fan started leaking. The fan is sure to change in three months.

* Jagan has his own palace. Nothing is less than 500 crores, he is poor.

* Remember how brutally BC children like Amarnath Goud were killed.

* Dr Sudhakar, Dr Achchenna, Dr Anitharani, Driver Subrahmanyam, Varaprasad, Kiran in Chiras, Om Pratap in Chittoor, Mahendra in Kovvur now. Remember how many SC children have lost their lives.

* Jagan is the first CM to cancel 100 welfare programmes.

* I have seen your hardships during the 2000 km padayatra. I will wipe your tears. Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan announced Mahashakti together.

* Female child fund under Mahashakti scheme:- Rs.1500 per month for women who have completed 18 years of age, ie Rs.18 thousand per year, Rs.90 thousand for 5 years. 2) Salute to mother:- Rs.15 thousand per year for every mother. If there are two, Rs.30 thousand. 3) Deepam scheme:- Three gas cylinders free per year 4) Free travel:- Free travel for women.

* There is a serious problem of drinking water in Rajolu constituency even though Godavari river is still there. Rural people in the constituency are not getting safe water. We will provide safe drinking water as soon as TDP-Jana Sena comes to power.

* Five ministers have become from East Godavari district. But it did zero to the district. A minister locked up the peshi for not paying the salaries in the peshi. If another minister looks at the treasury, he will lose his job. The rest don't even know what their branch is.

* Raja Reddy's constitution has failed... Ambedkar's constitution is on everyone's responsibility to protect it.

* Even an 80-year-old activist does not fear threats and challenges. That is TDP power.

* Patience for three months, YCP who harassed TDP workers will be paid with interest. Even if they are in Rajolu, even if Russia has fled, they will bring them inside.