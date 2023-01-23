Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra will be held no matter what, says Atchennaidu

TDP state president Atchennaidu made it clear that Lokesh's Yuvagalam padayatra will take place even if the permission is given or not. Atchennaidu and MP Rammohan Naidu attended Lokesh's birthday celebrations at Tekkali on Monday. Achchenna spoke on this occasion. He expressed confidence that TDP will come to power in the next term.



Slamming the YSRCP ministers over their allegations, the TDP state president said that the latter were trying to appease YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the YSRCP is scared of Lokesh's Padayatra.

He said that many Chief Ministers have worked in the state and have never seen a CM like Jagan. Atchennaidu commented that people are facing severe problems under the rule of YSRCP.

Meanwhile, the birthday celebrations of Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh are being celebrated in Nidamanur village of Vijayawada Rural. Under the leadership of MLC Bachula Arjunudu, a rally was organized under the name 'Yuvagalam' in solidarity with Lokesh Padayatra. As a result, a large number of women, TDP leaders and activists participated in the rally.