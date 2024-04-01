London’s King’s College alumni learn natural farming in Anantapur

Anantapur: Seven former students of King’s College, London, took up natural farming procedures in the field at Raminepalli village in Raptadu mandal of Anantapur district on Sunday as part of their ‘giving back to society’ campaign.

These college alumni, now highly placed in different organisations and government sector, prepared ‘Ghana jeevamrutham’, balls made with cow dung, jaggery, soil from anthill and cow urine in the morning.

Association member launched a Mobile App in the presence of AF Ecology Director YV Malla Reddy, which will help farmers and other practitioners to share their ground stories and farm practices.

Hailing from different parts of India, these seven students, former students of King’s College in London, will observe ‘giving back to the local communities’ in March every year, said founder of King’s College London Alumni Association Stephen Anurag.

King’s College Alumni Association, Hyderabad, who participated in the programme include Har Sahay Meena, IAS, Akash Poddar, Teja Tribhuvan Boya, Zakir Hussain, Sahil Khader, Harsha Sake, and Akhil Ravi. About 15 farmers from the nearby plots and the ground-level staff led by K Indraja of Rapthadu participated in the field-day.