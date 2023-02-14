Lord as Yoga Narasimha blesses devotees from atop Simha Vahanam

Tirupati: On the fourth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Srinivasa Managapuram, the deity in the form of calm and composed Yoga Narasima, mounted on Simha Vahanam, lion known for its ferociousness and blessed His devotees.

The lion is the king of the jungle and known for majesty. The Hindu epics also describe Simha as a synonym for leadership, strength etc. Lord in half man-half animal avatar blesses devotees.

Chenda Melam attracts devotees: The unique band of Kerala drums, Chenda Melam, attracted the devotees to a great extent during the Simha Vahanam procession, held as part of the Brahmotsavams.

The 13-member troupe led by Govindamani from the Kollam district of Kerala has been playing the traditional percussion instrument for the past 38 years and on the invitation of the TTD and performing at festivals in TTD temples including Tirumala Venkateswara, Tiruchanur Padmvathi, Appalayagunta Prasanna Venkateswara, Kapileswara in Tirupati and in other temples also.

The high speed performance of the artistes in tune with the rhythmic sound of drums left the devotees spellbound.

Similarly, Rangasthala Kolata Bhajana team from Markapur including children aged between 7-12 years, Kolatam and Chekka Bhajana by the teams from Chandragiri, Eluru, and Tirupati in front of Simha Vahanam enthralled the devotees.

In the evening, the Lord along with His consorts mounted on the flower-decked Muthyapupandiri Vahanam was taken out in a procession. The deity donned as Kaliyamardhana Krishna adorned with dazzling ornaments on pearl palanquin enthralled the devotees. TTD joint executive officer Veerabrahmam, special grade deputy EO Varalakshmi, other temple staff and devotees were also present.