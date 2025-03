Lord blesses devotees during Teppotsavam

Tirumala: On the third day of the Tirumala Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam on Tuesday evening, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi offered blessings to the devotees on the Teppa.

Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Tirumala Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD board member Panabaka Lakshmi and other officials participated in this programme.