Low pressure formed in Indian Ocean continues steadily, to have less impact on AP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report on Monday night that the low pressure formed in the Indian Ocean adjacent to the East Equatorial region in central South Bay of Bengal is continuing steadily.

It said it is likely to move slowly in a west-northwest direction and move towards the Sri Lankan coast in next 24 hours. However, the weather department said that the impact on the state is likely to be minor.

"From 26th to 28th of this month, there are chances of moderate rains in many districts of Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra," IMD said adding that the northeast and east winds are blowing over the state.