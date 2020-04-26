Low Pressure over North Andaman sea likely to trigger rains in Coastal Andhra for next three days

With the coronavirus taking the toll on the people on the one hand, the climate on the other side has changed all of a sudden, leading to heavy rains in parts of the Andhra Pradesh. The state has witnessed rainfall in several parts of the AP in the last week. The Meteorological Department has warned that there will be drastic changes in the weather from tomorrow. As per the weather forecast, the situation seems to worrisome especially at coastal areas due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is said to begin from April 27; as a result, the entire country's coastline is going to be affected with moderate to heavy rainfall. The strong winds will also create havoc with torrential rains in the states adjacent to the coastal region.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands are slowly rising, and the coastal areas are getting worse, said, meteorological officials. The weather is expected to change entirely on the 28th, 29th and 30th of this month. With its impact, the coastal regions are said to be cloudy.

On the other hand, the weather department is warning authorities to be alert and asked to take precautionary measures. It remains to be seen how the governments and officials who are already in the process of controlling the coronavirus would manage the issue.

In the Telugu states, daytime temperatures are increasing day by day. The highest temperature ever recorded in Andhra Pradesh was 42.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The average temperature in Telangana has gone up by 40 degrees. A moderate amount of rain was reported on Saturday.