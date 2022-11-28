Lowest temperature being recorded in AP, cold waves to increase

Due to the influence of surface circulation, low pressure and easterly winds, light to moderate rains have been falling in the state since few days. Currently there is no low pressure, no surface circulation, no trace of winds and rains have decreased and the conditions have become dry again.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report released on Sunday night that light rain is likely at one or two places in Guntur, Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts on Monday, while the rest of the areas will be dry. It said that dry weather will continue in all parts of the state on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.



On the other hand, the weather department officials said that east and northeasterly winds are blowing from the lower troposphere into the state due to which the minimum temperatures in the state will gradually decrease and increase the severity of the cold weather.



Already in some parts of Coastal Andhra, the minimum temperatures are recorded with a fall of one or two degrees, and many places in Rayalaseema are recording 2-4 degrees higher than normal. Meanwhile, from Saturday night to Sunday morning, the minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees was recorded in Kalingapatnam, the lowest in the state.