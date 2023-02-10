Loyola students secure internship in Dubai, Mauritius

Vijayawada: Seven students of the Department of Hotel management in Andhra Loyola College are all set for their journey to Dubai and Mauritius for internship training with stipend, food and accommodation.

Dubai Hyatt and Marriott Mauritius hotels conducted a recruitment drive in Bangalore in which IIHM and other local college students attended the interview and bagged recruitment offers.

Among them seven of the Loyola students got selected by the luxury properties of Marriott in Westin and JW Marriott and Hyatt Dubai. The college commenced its yearly placement drive and related training and placement activities under the watchful mentorship of the head of the hotel management department N Anil.

On the occasion, Principal Fr Kishore congratulated P Sai and K Siddharth, who will be leaving for Dubai and SK Hashim, K Pramod Kumar, B Bharat, K Vamsee and K Someswar Sai, who will be leaving for Mauritius.