X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

LPG cylinder explodes at Dondaparthi in Visakhapatnam

LPG cylinder explodes at Dondaparthi in Visakhapatnam
x

LPG cylinder explodes at Dondaparthi in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: An LPG gas cylinder exploded at a residence located at Chukkavari street, Dondaparthi here on Wednesday. Flames and thick smoke emana...

Visakhapatnam: An LPG gas cylinder exploded at a residence located at Chukkavari street, Dondaparthi here on Wednesday.

Flames and thick smoke emanated from the building. Since no resident was there at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, fire extinguishers arrived at the place and brought the situation under control as the locals alerted the team.

The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X