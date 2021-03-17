LPG cylinder explodes at Dondaparthi in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: An LPG gas cylinder exploded at a residence located at Chukkavari street, Dondaparthi here on Wednesday.

Flames and thick smoke emanated from the building. Since no resident was there at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, fire extinguishers arrived at the place and brought the situation under control as the locals alerted the team.

The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.