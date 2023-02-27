LSD forces temples to restrict new cows in Goshalas

The temple authorities in Godavari region are reluctant to accept entry of new additional cows into their Gosalas as a peculiar virus, 'Lumpy Skin Disease' (LSD) is prevalent among them. As they are afraid that it may spread and kill the entire cows in the gosala, the authorities are totally rejecting intake of additional cows into temple gosalas, even though the cows are being vaccinated.





Devotees will send cows to gosala after their vows are fulfilled. But the temple authorities have instructed devotees not to send their cows to gosala situated in temples in order to prevent spread of LSD among the already existing cows in gosala. It is learnt that many cows in Godavari region died due to the deadly virus.





The authorities of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam, Dwaraka Tirumala stated that in view of the spread of LSD in the country since 2022, they are not permitting additional cows into their gosala and taking care of the existing cows only. There are already 330 cows in their gosala. The officials stated that they have administered first dose vaccination to cows and ready to administer second dose very shortly. Animal Husbandry department had already instructed them not to accept additional new cows into temple gosala, they added.





Endowment department Regional Joint Commissioner and Dwaraka Tirumala Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao said that they will take a decision after the disease subsides in these areas. Until then devotees will not be permitted to bring new cows into gosalas, he added.





Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple Executive Officer NVSN Murthy told The Hans India that they are not aware of this new disease among cows but will soon take preventive steps to stop spread of the disease among them.





Many devotees criticised over not accepting cows as the temples have adequate funds to administer vaccination to the animals. "Instead of making futile expenditure on staff, they could as well divert the amount for health of cows," they added.





Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district Animal Husbandry Officer A Jai Paul told The Hans India that LSD is affecting only cows, but not buffaloes. He said, "75,000 cows are identified in the district.





Virus spreads faster and affects a large number of cows if preventive steps are not taken." He noted that number of cows coming from other districts also responsible for the spread of the disease. He informed that so far, they have administered vaccination to 95 per cent of cows, but despite vaccination they may get affected by LSD.





He said that they are trying to control the virus according to the guidelines of the government. Stating that many temples and private gosalas are not taking new cows into their premises in view of the deadly LSD, he suggested the temple authorities to keep new cows in isolation and obtain certificate from animal authorities regarding the condition, if they have to take new cows. He suggested not to leave cows in open air. 'We are administering vaccines to stray cattle but unfortunately panchayat and municipal authorities are not cooperating and coordinating with us in controlling the disease,' he alleged.





Speaking with The Hans India, Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Additional Commissioner (ADC) Ch Naga Narasimha Rao said that vaccination would be administered to stray cattle in Kakinada premises. He said that already 500 cows were vaccinated so far and added that 30 cows died due to disease.



