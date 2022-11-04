Lunar Eclipse: Tirumala to be closed for 12 hours on Nov 8

Tirumala: On account of Chandra Grahanam [lunar eclipse] on November 8, the Tirumala temple will remain closed for almost 12 hours. TTD has dispensed with all types of darshans and Arjita sevas on that day. On the day of Chandra Grahanam, which is scheduled between 2.39 pm to 6.19 pm, the temple doors will be closed by 8:40 am and re-opened by 7:20 pm after Sudhi (purification) and other ceremonies in the shrine.

TTD has cancelled VIP Break darshan, SRIVANI Trust break darshan, Rs.300 SED, SSD tokens and also the Arjitha Sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas on that day. All the privileged darshans including senior citizens, physically-handicapped, and parents with infants, NRIs, defence personnel, etc., also remain cancelled.

Only Sarva Darshan pilgrims are allowed for darshan after the re-opening of temple doors, through VQC-II. Usually, during Grahanam days, cooking will not be done till the eclipse is released. The Annaprasada Bhavan will also remain closed till the completion of eclipse. TTD has appealed to devotees from across the country as well overseas to make a note of these things on November 8 and plan their pilgrimage accordingly to Tirumala to avoid inconvenience.