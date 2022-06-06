Guntur: An effort to feed the poor by charging a mere Rs 2 is gaining momentum with overwhelming response in Guntur city. Christened as

Annagari Bhojanasala (Annagari Anna Varaprasadam), the food centres are now functional at three places, with the funding from NRIs and cooperation of TDP cadres.

Delicious and nutritious food will be served at Rs 2 to 350 persons, which is enough for 400 persons. The thali contains one sweet, rice, dal, curry, sambar, pickle, curd and cool water and food will be served from 12 to 1.30 pm at Annagari Bhojanasala.

The organisers set up a pandal on the premises of Annagari Bhojanasala at the RTO office in Guntur city, so that people can sit and have food.

TDP activists on rotation basis will render service at Annagari Bhojanasala and serve food to the needy. Corporators Nukaraju Balaji and Vellampalli Sriram Prasad are supervising the arrangements.

The aim of the organisers is to serve food to the poor auto drivers, truck drivers, lorry drivers who visit the RTO office in Guntur city and daily wage workers, who cannot spend Rs 150 for meals.

The organisers said that they will continue Annagari Bhojanasala and said they will feed more if demand increases. Annagari Bhojanasalas were set up three places - RTO Office, near Mirchi Yard and RTC Bus Stand. Aged persons neglected by children are also having food at Annagari Bhojanasala.

It may be recalled that Tollywood hero and Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna inaugurated Annagari Bhojanasala set up at RTO office on May 29. The other two centres were inaugurated by local party leaders.

N Tyagaraju, who had lunch at Annagari Bhojanasala, said that all the food items served are good and very useful to the poor. He appreciated the organisers for making good arrangements. He recalled that the YSRCP government closed Anna Canteens serving food at Rs 5 and assured people to reopen them. However, the government failed to keep up its promise. Tyagaraju demanded the government to reopen Anna Canteens immediately for the poor.

Penugonda Saraswati said that for the last three days, she has been visiting Annagari Bhojanasala and appreciated the organisers for serving quality food at Rs 2.

Painter Pedakanti Venkata Reddy expressed satisfaction over the quality of food served at the Annagari Bhojanasala. A child, Gunji Lokesh, said that quality of meals is good at Annagari Bhojanasala.