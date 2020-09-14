Machilipatnam: 92 trained cops get joining orders

Machilipatnam: Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu convened a meeting on Monday with the 92 candidates, who completed police training for nine months at the Police Training Centre here and interacted with them. The SP issued appointment orders to the trained personnel at various police stations. A total of 63 personnel got civil police appointments and 29 were given in Armed Reserve.



Speaking on the occasion, the SP said police job needs discipline and reminded them that the people closely watch the duties of the police personnel because they are in uniform. He said if the police do good job they get appreciation from the people and the police department would take disciplinary action against the erring police. He said the police can successfully perform their duties and would come out victorious when they work with total dedication and discipline. He said the police too have parents, brothers and sisters and they should do service to the people keeping in mind how their family expect services from the police.

Additional SP Satyanarayana and other officials attended the interaction meeting. The SP enquired the background and educational qualifications of the cops, who got the appointment.