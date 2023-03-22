Machilipatnam: Actor Suman worships Subrahmanyeswara

Machilipatnam: Telugu actor Suman Talwar on Tuesday offered special puja to Sri Valli Devasena Sametha Subrahmanyeswara Swamy at Mopidevi in Krishna district. He was given a warm welcome as per the tradition. After having darshan of Lord Subrahmanyeswara Swamy, priests gave him Vedasirvachanam and Prasadam.

Later addressing the media, Suman said that he was portrayed as god in the cinema field after legendary actor NT Rama Rao and it was a great pride to him. Stating that he got significant recognition with Annamayya movie, he said he had acted in 700 movies in 10 languages over the past 45 years.

He said God knows what to give to whom and when and everyone should believe in God. He informed that he has been striving for the development of ancient and historic temples around Hyderabad, which are lacking attention. "I identified some temples and worked for their development," he added.

Challapalli ZPTC member Rajulapati Kalyani, Rajulapati Siva Prasad, Telugu Yuvatha Guntur district president Ede Murali Krishna and others have accompanied the actor.