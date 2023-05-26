Machilipatnam: Beneficiaries to get TIDCO houses soon

Machilipatnam : Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu informed that the Gudivada TIDCO houses will be handed over soon by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He inspected the Gudivada TIDCO housing layout on Thursday and instructed the officials concerned to complete the pending works if any. He said the government had constructed 8,912 TIDCO houses in 80 acres near Gudivada and the construction of the houses was completed in two phases. If favourable conditions prevail, the house keys would be handed over to the beneficiaries in 10 days.

The Collector ordered the officials to complete arch works and land flattening works. He directed the officials to remove debris and muck from the house sites and insisted on cleaning the premises and maintaining premises hygiene.

Later, Collector Raja Babi inspected Mallayyapalem Jagananna housing layouts where the houses are being constructed in 177 acres. He said that so far 2,100 houses were completed against the sanction of 4,000 houses. He directed the officials to encourage the beneficiaries that the houses be constructed.