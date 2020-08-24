Machilipatnam court grants bail to Kollu Ravindra in YSRCP leader's murder case

Machilipatnam court has granted conditional bail to TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra. The court ordered him to stay in Vijayawada for 28 days and set up any meetings and clarified that he should not influence witnesses. The court directed that the self be quarantined. Kollu Ravindra, the A4 accused in the murder case of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskara Rao, is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Jail. He is set to be released from jail tomorrow after being granted fresh court bail.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the June 29 murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskara Rao. Kollu Ravindra's follower was also in it. The information they provided revealed that Kollu Ravindra was involved in the case. The police registered a case against Ravindra and arrested him. He was later shifted to Rajahmundry Jail.

With the YSRCP coming back to power, Moka Bhaskar Rao got active for the past six months and the primary accused Chinni who thought that his political future would be at stake, and murdered Bhaskar Rao. It is reported that Ravindra lent his hands to the accused in eliminating Moka Bhaskar Rao.