Machilipatnam Medical College works going on at brisk pace

Machilipatnam(Krishna District): The Machilipatnam Medical College construction works are progressing at a brisk pace. The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) authorities and the construction companies are striving to complete the construction at the earliest. The authorities have already completed 80% of the medical college campus construction works. In order to get NMC permission, college campus works must be completed in time. Hence, the authorities have been working day and night to complete respective constructions.

It should be noted that the authorities as well as the government set a target to start the first year MBBS admissions from the next academic year. In view of this, APMSIDC is making efforts to complete the college construction by January 2023. It should be noted that the Medical College, which is under construction is the Centrally sponsored scheme, and the both Central and State governments are spending an aggregate of Rs 550 crore for the establishment of this college. The Central government has allocated 60% funds for this Medical College.

The State government has been giving top priority to the health sector. As part of this, the government has proposed to establish 16 new medical colleges in the State, one for each parliamentary constituency. However, the government could get approval from the Central government for a few colleges only. Besides, the YSR University of Health Sciences gave its permission for conduct of academic activities from the next academic year 2023-24 in five new medical colleges in Machilipatnam, Eluru, Vijayanagaram, Nandyal and Rajamahendravaram.

Each college will have 150 MBBS seats and thus, about 750 medical seats will be available for the students from next year in addition to existing seats. In the wake of this, the district government hospitals are being converted into teaching hospitals.

Machilipatnam Medical College is constructed in an extent of 64.38 acres at Campbellpet, Machilipatnam. Hospital Campus, Medical College Campus, Hostels and Quarters and Ancillary service buildings are being built on the built area of 13.27 sq ft.

On the other hand, the authorities have set a target to complete Medical College campus construction works first for going to apply to the National Medical Commission (NMC) as the Machilipatnam District Hospital is already affiliated to this newly established medical college. If the NMC gives its approval, the college can begin academic admissions. Generally, the NMC visits the respective colleges to observe all the facilities.

Speaking to The Hans India, APMSIDC Executive Engineer Lingayya Naidu said that they would complete construction works by January next year. He said already above 90% of works of 5 blocks of Medical College and lecture gallery works completed. "We will hand over one lakh sq ft of construction which is needed for starting college activities. Already Hospital works are at the pillars stage. At present the construction company deployed 300 men power daily. We urged them to deploy another 700 men for getting fast completion of the Medical College, and its related building construction works," he said.