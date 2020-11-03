Machilipatnam: Minister Perni Venkatramaiah lays foundation stone for Secretariat, RBK, HC buildings

Machilipatnam: Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah laid foundation stones for construction of various government buildings to set up offices of village Secretariats, Rythu Barosa Kendrams (RBK), Health Centre in Machilipatnam on Monday.

The three buildings will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 79 lakh in Pothireddy Palem.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the government was giving utmost priority to implement welfare schemes and added that about 543 services were being provided through the government flagship program of village and ward secretariat system to the people of Andhra Pradesh in a transparent and time-bound manner. About 13 departments are working under the village and ward secretariat system and at least 4 lakh employees are engaged to deliver best services to the people at their doorsteps constantly, he added.