Machilipatnam: Ministers inaugurate gym for police personnel

Machilipatnam: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani along with Transport Minister Perni Nani inaugurated a modern gym set up by the police department for the staff in Machilipatnam on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kodali Nani said doing regular exercise will reduce mental stress and help the police personnel to stay fit and healthy. He suggested to the police personnel to avail themselves of the gymnasium facility.

Transport Minister Perni Nani personally tested some equipment and congratulated Krishna District SP Siddharth Kaushal for setting up the gymnasium in Machilipatnam for the benefit of police staff members.

He said the police are always busy with their duties and suggested to them to allocate some time daily to do exercises and maintain fitness and health. SP Siddharth Kaushal explained about the gym and equipment arranged for the training. AR Additional SP Prasad, Special Branch DSP Dharmendra, other officials and staff participated in the gymnasium inauguration programme.