Machilipatnam: Police step up surveillance for protection of women

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Additional Superintendent of Police Malika Garg directed the Disha police station staff to speed up the investigation and warned them of stringent action for dereliction of duty.

She inspected the Disha police station here on Thursday and examined the records. She enquired about the pending cases and progress of important cases.

She said Krishna district secured top place in downloading the Disha app in the State. The police officer asked the staff to be on high alert in dealing with the cases related to women.

Referring to crime against women, she asked the district police to conduct special drive for one week in all police station limits from Friday onwards.

She instructed the police to conduct surveillance round-the-clock in the 31 most sensitive places in the district and create awareness among the women with the help of Mahila Mitras and form a What App group to monitor the functioning of the police.

She asked the cops and Mahila Mitras to create awareness on crime against the women, Disha app, laws enacted for the protection of women, etc. She also suggested to create awareness on cyber security and laws related to women safety.

She said one special vehicle was allotted to each Disha police stations in the State. The investigating teams can visit the scene of offences and other places in the Disha special vehicle for investigation and collect the clues.

She said sexual assault kits were distributed to the police to collect the clues and asked the police to do justice to victims.