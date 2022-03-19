Machilipatnam: Surveil illicit liquor brewers, destroy their dens

Machilipatnam: Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal along with Special Enforcement Bureau Joint Director Surjeet Singh held a joint meeting with police personnel here on Friday on how to effectively eradicate the brewing of arrack in the district.

The SP collected information on the number of illicit distillers of arrack in the district and the names of police stations under which more cases were being booked. He instructed the police personnel to continuously monitor the illicit liquor brewers and destroy their dens.

The SP instructed the police personnel to book cases against the habitual offenders of arrack making under the preventive detention act. The SP instructed the police officials to frequently check the routes of bootlegging and plug the holes. Suspect sheets should be opened against the habitual offenders.

With the help of Special Enforcement Bureau, raids should continue to completely eradicate the illegal brewing of arrack in the district, the SP said.