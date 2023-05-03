Machilipatnam: TIDCO beneficiaries to get houses soon

Machilipatnam: After four years of waiting, the long-cherished dream of owning a house became a reality to beneficiaries of the APTIDCO (AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited).



The Gudivada TIDCO houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries on May 19 by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Gudivada TIDCO colony is the biggest housing colony in terms of constructing thousands of houses in a single place.

The authorities constructed around 8,912 houses in an extent of 300 acres near Gudivada. In addition, over 6,700 individual houses are also being built adjacent to the TIDCO colony under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

27,872 houses in the undivided Krishna district

AP TIDCO has been constructing as many as 27,872 houses in the urban areas across the erstwhile Krishna district. These houses are being constructed in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Jaggayyapeta, Nandigama, Tiruvuru, and Vuyyuru. TIDCO houses are the joint venture of both Central and state governments to cater to the housing needs of the urban areas' middle class and poor at an affordable cost.

The TIDCO houses are being built in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). AP TIDCO has constructed houses in three categories- 300 sq ft, 430 sq ft, and 430 sq ft area in the state.

The 430 sq ft houses will have a double bedroom. The Central government sanctioned Rs 1.50 lakh for each house for three category houses, and the state government added its share to complete the houses.

The State government took one rupee from the beneficiaries for completing all the 300 sq ft houses and spent Rs 5, 05, 000 for each house to benefit the beneficiaries. Likewise, 365 sq ft houses are being constructed with a cost of Rs 7.65 lakh of which the state government share was Rs 2.65 lakh and the bank loan was Rs 3.15 lakh.

The beneficiary share for 365 sq ft house is Rs 25,000. The 430 sq ft double bedroom houses were constructed with a cost of Rs 8.65 lakh of which the state government share was Rs 2.90 lakh and the bank loan was Rs 3.65 lakh. The beneficiary share is Rs 50,000. Out of 27,872 houses, 8912 houses were constructed in Gudivada, 6,576 houses in Vijayawada (VMC); 2,304 houses in Machilipatnam, 3,160 in Jaggayyapeta, 2,240 houses in Nuziveedu, 2,496 in Vuyyuru, 240 houses in Nandigama and 1,536 houses in Tiruvuru.

Krishna District Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh said the Chief Minister YS Jagna Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Gudivada TIDCO housing colony on May 19.