Machilipatnam: Will strive for development of Krishna dist says Collector P Rajababu

Machilipatnam : P Rajababu took charge as the Collector of Krishna district on Saturday. District officials and officials of various government departments have welcomed the new Collector offering him bouquets.

Later, briefing the media, Collector Rajababu said he would work in co-ordination with the officials and the people's representatives for the development of the district. He said he was very happy to work in the famous Krishna district. He said he would try to implement the Navaratnalu very efficiently and help the beneficiaries get the welfare schemes.

He said education, health, employment generation and welfare were his priorities. He was selected in the Group-I examinations in 2000 and worked in various positions in the state since then.

He also worked as the Commissioner of the Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation and Commissioner of the Transport Department. District revenue officer M Venkateswarlu and other officials welcomed the new Collector. Later, Rajababu met the District Judge Aruna Sarika on the premises of the court.