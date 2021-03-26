Madanapalle murder case: Couple discharged from Vizag mental care hospital, to be shifted to jail

Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja, accused in the Madanapalle twin murder case in Chittoor district, have been discharged from the hospital Visakhapatnam psychiatric hospital officials said. The couple has been receiving treatment at the Government Psychiatric Hospital in Chinnawalteru since the fourth of last month. Doctors said they were currently being discharged as his mental health condition was stable. Authorities will transfer them back to Madanapalle sub-jail.

The couple, who had behaved insanely after killing their two daughters, have recovered. A meeting was held with the couple on Thursday evening under the supervision of doctors. Doctors said the parents were remorseful in the daughters murder case.

Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja killed their children Alekhya and Saidivya on January 24 followed by they were taken to jail in this case. For two days, Padmaja shouted and created a ruckus, which led the other inmates in the jail were frightened.

Concerned about Padmaja's actions, fellow inmates urged police to be move her to a separate room. Purushottam Naidu also sat alone and cried once. The jail staff spoke to the authorities and shifted them to Tirupati RUIA. The psychiatrists advised them to be shifted to Visakhapatnam Hospital for treatment. With this, the accused Purushottam and Padmajala were shifted to Visakhapatnam. The two were admitted to the Visakha Psychiatric Hospital.