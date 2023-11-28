  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Madanapalle: Quiz competition held

College correspondent N Srinivasulu Reddy speaking at National Constitution Day at Sri Srinivasa Degree College in Madanapalle
x

College correspondent N Srinivasulu Reddy speaking at National Constitution Day at Sri Srinivasa Degree College in Madanapalle

Highlights

National Constitution Day was celebrated at Sri Srinivasa Degree College in Madanapalle, with the cooperation of NSS department of the college and the management.

Madanapalle: National Constitution Day was celebrated at Sri Srinivasa Degree College in Madanapalle, with the cooperation of NSS department of the college and the management.

Speaking on the occasion, College Correspondent N Srinivasulu Reddy, Principal B Krishna Reddy and NSS Coordinator A Reddy Sekhar said that Constitution of India is the largest written unique one in the world.

On this occasion, NSS Coordinator A Reddy Sekhar conducted quiz competition for students. The Preamble of the Constitution of India was read by all students and faculty.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X