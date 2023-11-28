Madanapalle: Quiz competition held

Madanapalle: National Constitution Day was celebrated at Sri Srinivasa Degree College in Madanapalle, with the cooperation of NSS department of the college and the management.

Speaking on the occasion, College Correspondent N Srinivasulu Reddy, Principal B Krishna Reddy and NSS Coordinator A Reddy Sekhar said that Constitution of India is the largest written unique one in the world.

On this occasion, NSS Coordinator A Reddy Sekhar conducted quiz competition for students. The Preamble of the Constitution of India was read by all students and faculty.